Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,080,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vale worth $242,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.59. 18,862,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,562,588. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

