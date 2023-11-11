Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $566,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

