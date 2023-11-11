Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,176,626 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of A. O. Smith worth $133,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 846,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,376. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,763 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

