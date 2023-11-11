Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 122,520 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Honda Motor worth $272,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

HMC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,757. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

