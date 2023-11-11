Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 26,656 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Norfolk Southern worth $189,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.88. 1,214,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

