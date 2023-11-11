Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 320,437 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 141.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,437 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Rockwell Automation worth $180,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.36. 1,125,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,451. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.48.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

