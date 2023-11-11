Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 325,348 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Las Vegas Sands worth $554,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 46,917 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,621,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $94,059,000 after purchasing an additional 307,613 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,657 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,297,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

