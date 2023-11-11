Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 571,088 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of GSK worth $492,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

GSK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. 3,928,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.