Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,668,852 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Hess worth $429,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.59. 3,468,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,159. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

