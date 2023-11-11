Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.36% of KB Home worth $140,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KB Home by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,155,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

