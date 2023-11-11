Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Trip.com Group worth $132,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 2,581,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

