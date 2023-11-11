Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Medtronic worth $287,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 131,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,667,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,275,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,439,000 after buying an additional 778,986 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,923. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

