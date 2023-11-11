Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Southern Copper worth $238,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 795,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

