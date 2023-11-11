Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $137.83 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of NetEase worth $137,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $4,352,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NetEase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Up 0.8 %

NetEase stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.88. 592,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,266. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $114.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.