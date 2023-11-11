Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $154.64 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Meritage Homes worth $154,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $134.54. 468,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

