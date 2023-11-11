Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $192.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,530 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $192,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 567,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,520,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,217. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

