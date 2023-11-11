Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $196.78 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $196,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 815,954 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 218,190 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,400,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

