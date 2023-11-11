Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $236.97 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of American Tower worth $236,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.79. 1,738,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

