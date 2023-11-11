Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $267.27 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,333 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Dover worth $267,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 270,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. 700,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,908. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $141.56. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.