Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $366.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $366,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $11.47 on Friday, reaching $445.69. The stock had a trading volume of 404,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

