Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $388.56 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 776,133 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Ingersoll Rand worth $388,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,756. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

