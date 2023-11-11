Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $433.70 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,036 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Trane Technologies worth $433,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Shares of TT traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.48. 1,164,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $226.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average of $193.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

