Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $503.81 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Sony Group worth $503,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 1,889,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

