Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $128,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

