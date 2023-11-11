Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86,738 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Autodesk worth $148,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $210.58. 1,014,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,744. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

