Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 132,966 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 7.24% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $130,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

