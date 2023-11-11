Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,579,337 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.34% of Wynn Resorts worth $400,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,060,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.76 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.