Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 283,027 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Cummins worth $578,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.02. 999,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

