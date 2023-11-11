Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $143,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
