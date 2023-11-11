Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $143,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $8.08 on Friday, reaching $419.45. 505,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,283. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.