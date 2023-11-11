Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Deere & Company worth $444,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.99. 1,311,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.