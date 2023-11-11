Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Deere & Company worth $444,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of DE stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.99. 1,311,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.