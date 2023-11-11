Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $220,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after buying an additional 224,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 3,989,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

