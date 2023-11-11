Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Crown Castle worth $543,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $95.64. 1,974,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

