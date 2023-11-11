Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 7.68% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $131,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 925,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

