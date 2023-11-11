Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56,499 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $128,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $186.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,710. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

