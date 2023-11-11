Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of DexCom worth $163,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 4,185,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

