Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,128,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of PayPal worth $392,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PYPL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,685,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

