Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,497,438 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,497,438 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Uber Technologies worth $400,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,238,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,960. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.