Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,863,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,740,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,863,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Schlumberger worth $380,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. 9,267,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,307. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

