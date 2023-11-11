Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 162,279 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,992,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 162,279 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $133,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs



Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

