Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,204,568 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,204,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Target worth $272,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

TGT stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

