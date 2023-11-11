Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 576,712 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,081,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576,712 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $407,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.8 %

BBVA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 832,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,426. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

