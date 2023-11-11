Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369,012 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

GOOG traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.