Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

FLC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 26,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,189. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

