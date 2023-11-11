FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

NYSE:FLT opened at $231.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.39. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

