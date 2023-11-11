FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.81 and last traded at $136.81. Approximately 1,687 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $137.51.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGG. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.