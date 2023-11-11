FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.81 and last traded at $136.81. Approximately 1,687 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $137.51.
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGG. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.
About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
