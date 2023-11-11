Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS.
Flowers Foods Trading Down 6.9 %
FLO stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 4,698,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.
Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.
Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLO
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flowers Foods
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.