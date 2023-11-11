Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 6.9 %

FLO stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 4,698,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

