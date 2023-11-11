Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.085-5.104 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.