Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLYW. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

