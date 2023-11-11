Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

FMX opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.