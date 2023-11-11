Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 5,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Formidable ETF makes up about 6.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 94.90% of Formidable ETF worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

